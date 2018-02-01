Meetings reached and cooperation directions outlined during Davos visit – PM Karapetyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. A number of meetings with the high-ranking officials of different countries, the heads of international financial structures and large companies were held in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said during today’s government session, adding that based on the meeting results agreements were reached and the cooperation directions were outlined, Armenpress reports.

The PM tasked the chief of the government’s staff, the executive directors of the Center for Strategic Initiatives (CSI) and the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) to submit a report and general information on the results of the Davos visit to the concerned agencies within 7 days.

The ministers of foreign affairs, economic development and investments, energy infrastructures and natural resources, agriculture, transport, communication and IT, as well as the CSI and DFA executive directors were tasked to take necessary measures to implement the agreements within concrete timeframes and to develop the cooperation directions, economic programs. They were also instructed to present regular reports on the activities to the government staff.