11 killed in fire at Japanese senior welfare residence


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. 11 people were killed in a fire at a low-rent residence in northern Japan that mainly housed elderly people on welfare, the Police said, Reuters reports.

The rescuers managed to get five people out of the building. Among the victims there are eight men.

The cause of the fire in the city of Sapporo, on the island of Hokkaido, was still being investigated.




