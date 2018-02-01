Venezuela announces initial price for Petro cryptocurrency

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The initial value of the Venezuelan cryptocurrency known as Petro will comprise 60 dollars for one unit, Globovision reported.

The oil backed cryptocurrency’s value is derived from the approximate price of one barrel Venezuelan oil, with the final value yet to be decided by the market.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro first announced about intentions of creating the cryptocurrency in December of 2017. The president said it will help overcoming the financial blockade of the country.