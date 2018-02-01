Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 February

US extends residence permit for Syrian refugees


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The department of homeland security of the United States has extended the residence permit of nearly 7000 Syrian refugees for 1,5 years.

According to a statement of the department, the extension relates to the so called temporary protected status, which is in force for certain immigrants who arrived to the US from countries where there are ongoing wars or other emergency situations.

Those who already have this status must be re-registered and stay in the US by September 30, 2019 under a working permit.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration