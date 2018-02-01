US extends residence permit for Syrian refugees

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The department of homeland security of the United States has extended the residence permit of nearly 7000 Syrian refugees for 1,5 years.

According to a statement of the department, the extension relates to the so called temporary protected status, which is in force for certain immigrants who arrived to the US from countries where there are ongoing wars or other emergency situations.

Those who already have this status must be re-registered and stay in the US by September 30, 2019 under a working permit.