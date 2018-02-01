Road conditions update - 01/02/2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress that on February 1, as of 09:00 some highways are difficult to pass and partly covered with clear ice.

No precipitation is expected in the daytime of February 1 and on February 2-5.

The Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvachar highway are difficult to pass.

The roads of Syunik, Lori provinces are partly covered with clear ice.

Snowfalls hit the highways of Jermuk city and Saravan-Zanger highway.

All drivers are urged to use winter tires.

The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.