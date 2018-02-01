Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 February

Armenian PM to participate in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session in Almaty, Kazakhstan


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the Armenian government led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan will depart for Kazakhstan on a two-day working visit on February 1 to participate in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty, the government told Armenpress.

The PM will also take part in the “Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization” international forum during which he will deliver a speech.




