LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-01-18

LONDON, FEBUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.18% to $2222.00, copper price up by 0.66% to $7140.00, lead price down by 0.27% to $2618.00, nickel price down by 1.09% to $13550.00, tin price down by 0.57% to $21750.00, zinc price down by 0.27% to $3527.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $80500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.