Economist Intelligence Unit places Azerbaijan among authoritarian states

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Economist Intelligence Unit published the index for 2017 on January 31, where it touches the democratic situation and freedom of media in 165 countries, ARMENPRESS reports Azerbaijani azadliq.info news agency informs.

Azerbaijan ranked 148th in the index for democratic situation in the country and was placed among authoritarian states and ranked 154th in the index for freedom of media and was placed among non-free countries.