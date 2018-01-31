I never left Armenia – Armen Sargsyan assures he is well aware of Armenia’s problems

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Candidate of the President of Armenia nominated by the ruling party Armen Sargsyan assures that during the past years he regularly visited Armenia and is well aware of the problems of the country. In an interview with the reporters after the tour in “Tumo” center, Armen Sargsyan said that he never left Armenia. “I never left Armenia. I regularly came here. I came to Armenia and you did not know me. Probably you wouldn’t even recognize m if you had seen me in the streets. But during the past two decades, with the exception of the first few years when I was seriously ill, I regularly came to Armenia and had meetings also in villages. I never left Armenia and know Armenia very well. It’s another issue that there is a generation that does not know me”, ARMENPRESS reports Sargsyan as saying, answering the question if he is aware of the problems of Armenia after two decades of absence from the country.

He added that he continues working meetings in different regions, preparing for the second meeting with President of Armenia Serzh Sragsyan, which will take place in the nearest days.

Armen Sargsyan added that he will meet with the authorities of Artsakh as well.