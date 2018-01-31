Armenian Premier, U.S. Ambassador discuss issues of bilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USA to Armenia Richard Mills and USAID/Armenia Mission Director Deborah Grieser on January 31.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, issues referring to the Armenian-U.S. economic agenda were discussed at the meeting. In this context the interlocutors particularly referred to the presentation-discussion planned for the next week dedicated to the cooperation between the Government of Armenia and the USAID, during which the projects implemented in various spheres, ongoing initiatives and the results will be presented.

The head of the Executive highlighted the bilateral effective cooperation, the joint projects implemented in the sidelines of which foster Armenia’s sustainable development. “We highly appreciate the projects implemented with the assistance of the USAID, which bring their contribution to the economic growth of Armenia, strengthening of democratic institutions, successful implementation of fight against corruption and raising of management efficiency”, the Armenian Premier said, referring to the reform agenda of the Government of Armenia.

Ambassador Richard Mills praised the process of the reforms and reaffirmed the readiness of the USA to support that process. “The Government of the USA supports the ambitious reform agenda of the Government of Armenia through various projects of the Agency for International Development, which is aimed at strengthening democracy and creating favorable conditions for investments”, the U.S. Ambassador to Armenia said.