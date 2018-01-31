“Tumo” first indicator of Armenia’s good future – Armen Sargsyan tours in the center

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. The candidate for the President of the Republic of Armenia nominated by the ruling Republican party of Armenia Armen Sargsyan toured in the “Tumo” center for creative technologies on January 31.

In an interview with the reporters after the tour, Armen Sargsyan emphasized that his visit to “Tumo” is not accidental. “This is a principled visit, because I believe that if we think, dream of a good future of our republic, “Tumo” is the first indicator that directly shows where Armenia should go. Naturally, Armenia should succeed in all the economic spheres, from agriculture to construction, from industry to banking system. But is there a direction that will lead us to the 21st century, is there a direction that will allow us to enter a really large market, is there a sphere where we will be able to use also the potential of the Diaspora-Armenians? I think we have got that direction. I am speaking about modern technologies”, ARMENPRESS reports Sargsyan as saying.

He stressed that it’s necessary to correctly organize the sphere of modern technologies and export to the international market. “And this market for us is at least the EAEU area, and since Armenia establishes good relations also with the EU, is a bridge between those two in some sense. I follow the daily news and I am not surprised when someone else is asked about me, but I am surprised that no one speaks about the successes of “Tumo”, about the fact that a “Tumo” center will be opened also in Paris. This is a fantastic example of where our country goes. This is an example of how it can become possible to use the ideas and professionalism of Diaspora-Armenian Sam Simonian in the territory of Armenia”, Armen Sargsyan said.