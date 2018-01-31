Conflicting sides have to reach an agreement over technical details of expanding observer mission in NK contact line- Zakharova

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Russia, together with the other two OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries carrying out mediation mission, makes active efforts to alleviate tension on Nagorno Karabakh contact line and to expand the OSCE observer mission in the conflict zone, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova told the reporters.

She emphasized that the meeting of the presidents of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia in St. Petersburg in June, 2016 was mainly focused on the issue of expanding the observer mission. The issue was also discussed in November, 2017 during the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs with the Russian FM.

“A number of documents were prepared in the sidelines of the OSCE that were to regulate the activities of the additional observers. Updated proposals were introduced during the meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries on January 18, in Krakow, organized by the OSCE Co-chairs. The Ministers gave principled agreement over the document developed by the Co-chairs. A number of technical details still remain which have to be agreed by the sides before the expansion of the mission will take place”, Zakharova said.

She added that only in case of demonstrating political will the sides can reach compromise decisions that will put an end to the prolonged conflict.

Zakharova reminded that during the summit in October, 2017 in Geneva attended by the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev, the presidents agreed to activate the negotiation process. After that foreign ministers met twice, and relevant statements were issued.

“During the first 10 days of February the Co-chairs plan to visit the region to clarify the positions of the sides on problematic issues”, Zakharova concluded.