Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 February

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-01-18


YEREVAN, 31 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 31 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.18 drams to 480.81 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.87 drams to 598.95 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 8.56 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.19 drams to 679.58 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 24.01 drams to 20790 drams. Silver price down by 0.52 drams to 267.35 drams. Platinum price down by 102.36 drams to 15520.23 drams.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration