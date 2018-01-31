Garo Paylan, Emmanuel Macron discuss human rights in Turkey

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish Parliament Garo Paylan on January 30 discussed the issue of human rights in Turkey with French President Emmanuel Macron, the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) reports.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the annual gala dinner organized by the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France.

Macron and Paylan discussed the operations of the Turkish armed forces in Syria’s Afrin, calling on to show vigilance and expressing concern over the recent developments.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo awarded Garo Paylan with a special medal (La médaille Grand Vermeil) for his contribution in fight for democracy and human rights.

French President Emmanuel Macron attended the annual gala dinner of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France. The gala dinner was also attended by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Lyon Mayor Georges Képénékian, Members of Parliament, ethnic Armenian lawmaker Patrick Devedjian, as well as the representatives of the Armenian and Jewish communities of France. Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish Parliament Garo Paylan was an honorary guest of the gala dinner. During his remarks President Macron touched upon a number of issues concerning the Armenian community, including the Armenian Genocide and the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.