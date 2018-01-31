Armen Sargsyan prepares for meeting with President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sargsyan, candidate for the President of Armenia nominated by the ruling party, is preparing for the meeting with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, reports Armenpress.

“The meeting date is still unknown, but it will take place in the near future”, he told reporters at the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies.

He promised the reporters to have a brief talk after the tour at the TUMO.