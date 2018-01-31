Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 February

Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan holds meeting in Constitutional Court


YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sargsyan, Armenian ruling party’s proposed presidential candidate, visited January 31 the Constitutional Court in Yerevan where he held a private meeting with president Gagik Harutyunyan.




