Masrik-1 solar power plant investment program costs 40-50 mln USD, return to be made in 20 years

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. The cost of the investment program aimed at constructing the Masrik-1 solar power plant with 55MW capacity in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province will be nearly 40-50 million USD, the return would be probably made in 20 years, reports Armenpress.

The construction of the plant is expected to be completed in two years, Armen Melkikyan - Director of the Armenia Renewable Resources and Energy Efficiency Fund (R2E2), told reporters.

“The construction of the solar power plant will be carried out by the business so that we will try to bring such a big money to our country. We have tried to create a legislative package, governmental decisions were adopted, an assistance program has been approved by which the private companies will be able to attract funds from financial structures”, he said.

He informed that after the release of the package they provided an opportunity to the 10 companies that passed the pre-qualification stage to examine the documents and in case of issues apply to them. More than 200 issues were submitted over which clarifications were made.

Commenting on the question what is the state’s preferred tariff for the energy to be generated based on this program, the R2E2 director said as a program coordinator he has no right to release details on this. But he added that in case if none of the proposed tariffs will be acceptable for the state, the government will have a right to cancel the tender. “But we expect good results. We have already received good signals that the tariff is going to be low as much as possible”, the R2E2 director said.

He informed that the proposals are expected to be opened on March 7 after which the company which proposed the lowest tariff will be invited to the second stage.

In the future construction of 5 similar plants is also expected.