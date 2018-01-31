Armenian hero Shavarsh Karapetyan among Putin’s trustees for election campaign

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Ahead of the Russian presidential election, the country’s central electoral commission released a new list of incumbent President Vladimir Putin’s trustees – individuals trusted with supervising campaigning duties.

The list includes Shavarsh Karapetyan, the Armenian retired swimmer, World and European Champion, best known for his heroic actions when he saved numerous lives in a Yerevan bus accident in 1976.

Margarita Simonyan, Yana Yegoryan, Yevgeny Petrosyan, Mikhail Galustyan, Alexander Zubaryan, Karen Shahnazarov and others have been included in the list.

The presidential election of Russia will be held on March 18.