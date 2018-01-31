Armen Sargsyan clarifies reasons behind mulling presidency offer

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sargsyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to the UK, who was offered to be nominated as a presidential candidate by the ruling party, has clarified one of the reasons why he has asked for some time to think about the proposal.

During a meeting with the scientific council of the Yerevan State University, Armen Sargsyan reminded that he had asked the President for some time to think about the offer.

“I will now saw in few words why I asked some time. During thinking, I also have the need to meet with people. While I have several reasons for asking some time to think, from which I will tell you at least one clearly. After April, regardless of who will be President, we will enter a new period, where after the experience of the past 26 years, when the country was run by a presidential, and then semi-presidential systems, we will transition to a parliamentary system, which significantly differs from the previous ones. In terms of simplicity of administration, the most simple is the presidential system, but for creating a principle system, which will enable to form a stronger civil society, strengthen democratic institutions and create counterbalances for power for the long-term sector, the parliamentary system of administration is more actual. However, this also doesn’t mean that everything is going to be different the next day. Anyhow, it won’t be like the previous type, but the new one must be built”, he said.

He added that the next prime minister will not be the 15th prime minister, because the previous ones served under a presidential system, with certain limited authority. “The next prime minister will be in charge of the government, will be accountable to the parliament and will work jointly with the president. In the same way, the president will not be the 4th, he will be the 1st president in the new administration system. And in this context the president will have a duty – to form the image of the next president, culture, because the term in office is 7 years, and 7 years after, if we were to understand that we have formed a wrong culture, changing it will be difficult”, he said.

He emphasized that he will carry that honorable and responsible burden if he were to be elected president.

“Certainly, before carrying such burden any individual must rely on his spiritual values, his culture, his faith, his reasoning, life experience, however also have certain qualities of listening to the opinions of others”, he said.