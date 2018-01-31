Armenia, EU expand partnership in civil protection field

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of emergency situations Davit Tonoyan received the delegation of the European Union led by Dirk Lorenz, Deputy Head of Division, Eastern Partnership Bilateral, EEAS, the ministry told Armenpress.

The delegation has arrived in Armenia on the sidelines of the 5th EU-Armenia subcommittee meeting during which issues relating to energy, transport, environment, climate action and civil protection were discussed.

During the meeting the opportunities to launch and expand new cooperation between the ministry and the respective EU structures in the fields of civil protection and preparedness within the frames of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) were discussed.

The EU side affirmed that this year during the European Civil Protection Forum Armenia will have an opportunity to present its priorities in the civil protection sphere.

Minister Tonoyan said the priorities in civil protection and disaster risk reduction spheres are clearly outlined by the ministry and they expect the EU assistance on implementing them.