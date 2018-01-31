PyeongChang Winter Olympics to be coldest since 1994 Lillehammer

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. As South Korea gears up for the 2018 Winter Olympics, organizers of the event are concerned about the cold weather on its way to PyeongChang, TIME reports.

While the previous two Winter Olympics drew complaints for being too warm, this year’s Olympic games may set a record for being the coldest since the 1994 Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway.

At nearly a half mile above sea level, PyeongChang is also known for biting wind.

According to Time, temperature in PyeongChang will reach -22.