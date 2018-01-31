Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 February

EU Special Representative to visit Azerbaijan


YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar will visit Baku on February 19-20, APA reports.

At the moment the preparation works of his visit are underway.

Toivo Klaar has been appointed on this post on November 13, 2017. After the appointment he visited Armenia on December 1 and met with the President and Foreign Minister.




