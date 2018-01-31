Armenian-Lithuanian cooperation program in defense field signed in Vilnius

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Levon Ayvazyan – head of the defense policy department at the ministry of defense, on January 29 participated in the Armenian-Lithuanian military-political and bilateral cooperation consultations in Vilnius, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

During the consultations issues relating to regional and international security were discussed, the meeting participants exchanged views on the defense reforms being held in Armenia and Lithuania.

During the meetings the results of the 2017 bilateral cooperation were summed up and agreements were reached on future cooperation directions. At the end of the consultations the Armenian-Lithuanian 2018 cooperation program in defense field was signed which includes more than 10 actions to be implemented in Armenia and Lithuania. The main directions for cooperation are military education and trainings, exchange of experience in different spheres and regular military-political consultations.