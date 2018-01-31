Unprecedented batch of drug trafficking attempt uncovered – SRC official

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. 154 criminal cases have been initiated, and 288 attempted smuggling cases have been prevented by officers of the state revenue committee, according to Samvel Sanamyan, head of the anti-smuggling department of the SRC.

“Several large batches of narcotic smuggling attempts were discovered”, he said, mentioning a thwarted attempt to smuggle 9kg of Opium to Canada.

“In another case, nearly 5kg of methamphetamine and heroin was found in the luggage of 2 Iranian citizens”, he said.

The largest drug bust happened in July, with over 105kg heroin being found in a hidden compartment of a cargo truck which had arrived from Iran.

105 cases of smuggling were discovered in post packages.

Nearly 8000 pills were found in postal packaged in the reporting year.

The department is cooperating with both the police and the national security service, as well as international anti-smuggling agencies. As result, organized crime groups have been uncovered.