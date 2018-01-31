Armenia expects European Parliament will ratify CEPA until 2019

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. While on a working visit in Brussels, Armen Ashotyan – chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, had meetings with his partners from the European Parliament on January 30, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

During the meeting with Sajjad Karim, Co-Chair of the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, the officials touched upon the results of the 17th session of the EU-Armenia PCC held in Yerevan in December 2017, discussed issues relating to the parliamentary cooperation agenda. They also highlighted the EU-Armenia partnership priorities, the joint actions and programs aimed at developing the relations.

As for the current level of parliamentary cooperation, the officials highlighted the provisions of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which relates to changing the existing ways of parliamentary cooperation to a partnership format. In this context they attached importance to the role of parliamentary control mechanisms and the efforts aimed at effectively using them.

Armen Ashotyan also met with Sandra Kalniete, Vice-Chairwoman of the EPP Group. The priorities of political partnership at the bilateral level were discussed. In the context of ongoing reforms in Armenia the sides attached importance to the principle of the inclusion of social component. They also highlighted the role of parliamentary partnership in ensuring trust environment.

Ashotyan also met with Cristian Dan Preda, foreign affairs coordinator at the EPP Group. During the meeting the officials attached importance to the signing of the Armenia-EU new agreement and ensuring its smooth ratification process in the national parliaments. “We expect from the European Parliament to ratify the new agreement with Armenia until the EP elections in 2019”, Ashotyan said.

The officials also discussed regional security challenges and the productive cooperation between the parliamentarians.