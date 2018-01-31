Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 January

Elderly man arrested in Turkey for bestiality


YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. An 82 year old man has been arrested in Turkey’s Kocaeli Province for bestiality, Diken reports.

A video on social media showed the man raping a dog in a remote area. Police said the incident took place in the Eskihisar district.

The 82 year old was taken to the police department to testify.

 




