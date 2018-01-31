Elderly man arrested in Turkey for bestiality
YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. An 82 year old man has been arrested in Turkey’s Kocaeli Province for bestiality, Diken reports.
A video on social media showed the man raping a dog in a remote area. Police said the incident took place in the Eskihisar district.
The 82 year old was taken to the police department to testify.
