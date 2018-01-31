Lori Governor expects significant investments in province during 2018

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Significant investments are expected in Armenia’s Lori province during 2018.

Lori Governor Artur Nalbandyan gave an interview to ARMENPRESS talking about the investment programs, the upcoming plans and the existing problems.

-Mr. Nalbandyan, what key achievements will you identify for Lori province in 2017?

-2017 was unprecedented for the province in terms of the launch of several important investment programs and several agreements of vital importance which we will launch this year. I want to state that in 2017 large-scale construction works have been carried out both by the state resources and the assistance of international and donor organizations.

Last year we have declared the province as “Smart” and we take consistent steps to implement this important program that is unprecedented in the Republic. We already have Smart classrooms in 17 schools of the province equipped with the latest technologies, and similar classrooms will be constructed in 6 more schools in the near future. This year the Smart Center funded by the COAF will launch in Debed gorge. It will create new opportunities for strengthening the ties of the rural communities of the province, exchange of experience, organizing the education of school children with the latest technologies. Creative centers have been created in 6 communities of the province by the COAF.

The Vanadzor Technological Center implements serious programs in the province. It aims at contributing to establishing a technological center equipped with knowledge-based and innovation infrastructures, attracting foreign investments, preparing and training qualified technological specialists, as well as providing business support and consulting to the start-ups and individual enterprises in Vanadzor town. It is also expected to increase the number of specialists in innovative technological field by 20% up to 2025 in the province. In other words, the programs are many and diverse.

-What are the Governorate’s priorities for 2018? What problems will you identify?

-For us there are no secondary issues, all issues are important which aim at increasing the living standards of the people and ensuring lasting development for the province. I want to state that last year the 2017-2025 development strategy for the province was developed which is a very important document. We consider the equal development of communities as a priority issue for the Lori province.

-Mr. Governor, during one of the interviews you said that you expect a boom in terms of investments. What investment programs are expected this year that will contribute to creation of jobs? In general, what are the economic development prospects for Lori province?

-Yes, I again believe that we expect a boom of investments this year. If we just talk with numbers, I must state that 44 million AMD investment programs are expected to be implemented in the province in industry, private sector sphere. In the past 1.5 year 29 investment programs have been developed by the assistance of the Governorate 14 out of which will be financed in 2018, the investment volume will comprise 1 billion 487 million AMD. The investment volume in energy field will comprise 74.5 billion AMD. Large-scale investments are expected in urban development and road construction sector as last year the construction of Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Georgia inter-state highway has kicked off and will continue this year. The total cost of the program is 102 million Euro (53 billion AMD). There will be major investments also in healthcare, agriculture, education, culture and other spheres of public importance. These in fact are impressive figures. In other words, large-scale works will be carried out both by the state resources and the funds of philanthropists and international organizations.

Interview by Anna Gziryan

Full interview is available in Armenian.