Trump refuses to shut down infamous Guantanamo Bay detention facility

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump signed a new executive order Tuesday to keep open the detention facility at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, and opened the door to sending new prisoners there, CNN reports.

The decision is a major reversal of his predecessor President Barack Obama's policy.

During his Tuesday night State of the Union speech, Trump said he had just signed the order directing Secretary of Defense James Mattis to "re-examine our military detention policy and to keep open the detention facilities at Guantánamo Bay."

"I am asking Congress to ensure that in the fight against ISIS and al Qaeda we continue to have all necessary power to detain terrorists wherever we chase them down, wherever we find them. And In many cases for them it will now be Guantánamo bay," Trump said.

"The United States may transport additional detainees to US Naval Station Guantanamo Bay when lawful and necessary to protect the Nation," the order said.

Former president Barack Obama long sought to close the prison facility but was prevented by congressional legislation from moving prisoners to US soil.

Shortly after his inauguration in 2009, Obama signed an executive order to close the detention facilities within a year.

The infamous Guantanamo Bay detention facility, also known as Gitmo, has been subject to much criticism, namely for alleged inhumane detention conditions and torture methods.