Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass, some highways partly covered with clear ice

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on January 31, as of 09:30, the Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass due to storm and low visibility.

Dilijan-Vanadzor, Goris-Sisian and Goris-Kapan highways are partly covered with clear ice.

Clearing operations are underway.

All roads are open in Armenia.