Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass, some highways partly covered with clear ice
YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on January 31, as of 09:30, the Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass due to storm and low visibility.
Dilijan-Vanadzor, Goris-Sisian and Goris-Kapan highways are partly covered with clear ice.
Clearing operations are underway.
All roads are open in Armenia.
- 13:22 EU Special Representative to visit Azerbaijan
- 13:10 Armenian delegates participate in Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi
- 13:00 Armenian-Lithuanian cooperation program in defense field signed in Vilnius
- 12:48 Unprecedented batch of drug trafficking attempt uncovered – SRC official
- 12:46 Armenia expects European Parliament will ratify CEPA until 2019
- 12:15 Khachaturyan’s music helped Ernest Hemingway to know Armenia – highlights of composer’s South America tour
- 12:11 ‘One day I’ll come back to you and will say that we settled the NK conflict’ – French President to Armenian community
- 11:59 President fires deputy Police Chief
- 11:46 ‘Fight for justice and recognition is our fight’ – French President on Armenian Genocide
- 11:16 President signs bills into law
- 10:37 Elderly man arrested in Turkey for bestiality
- 10:21 Erdogan cancels Latin America trip, local Armenian community planned protests
- 10:14 Lori Governor expects significant investments in province during 2018
- 09:58 Trump refuses to shut down infamous Guantanamo Bay detention facility
- 09:48 Finance ministry discusses introduction of profit tax and income tax compensation mechanisms
- 09:47 Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass, some highways partly covered with clear ice
- 09:45 European Stocks - 30-01-18
- 09:43 US stocks down - 30-01-18
- 09:42 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-01-18
- 09:40 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 30-01-18
- 09:38 Oil Prices Down - 30-01-18
- 00:23 Armen Sargsyan vows economic development if elected president
- 00:15 Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan denies rumors of his business ties with Lydian Armenia CJSC
- 00:12 ‘I feel myself both as an Armenian and to some extent as Diaspora-Armenian’ – Armen Sargsyan
- 01.30-20:57 Human rights organizations of Azerbaijan sent report to UN Committee against Torture
- 01.30-20:23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan among best 11 of the winter transfer window
- 01.30-19:08 Armen Ashotyan meets with European Parliament officials in Brussels
- 01.30-18:25 EU not to strengthen sanctions after release of US ‘Kremlin List’ — official
- 01.30-17:55 Black ice formed on some roads of Armenia
- 01.30-17:53 Saudi Arabia returns over $107 billion from corruption suspects
- 01.30-17:40 Armenia-US parliamentary friendship group members meet with Ambassador Richard Mills
- 01.30-17:33 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-01-18
- 01.30-17:31 Asian Stocks - 30-01-18
- 01.30-17:01 Peaceful settlement of NK conflict to remain foreign policy priority – says President Sargsyan
- 01.30-16:59 Time to revise national security strategy, says President
20:47, 01.26.2018
Viewed 2847 times Arif Yunusov claims Heydar Aliyev as organizer of Armenian massacres in Baku
18:48, 01.26.2018
Viewed 2256 times Arsene Wenger reveals where Mkhitaryan will play
20:30, 01.25.2018
Viewed 2220 times When coach trusts Mkhitaryan, he demonstrates best qualities – Lewandowski
10:21, 01.26.2018
Viewed 1936 times Smoking to be banned in public areas in Armenia, fines to reach 1500$
10:05, 01.26.2018
Viewed 1757 times Mkhitaryan to perform better in Arsenal, says Mourinho