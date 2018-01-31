LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-01-18

LONDON, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 january:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.42% to $2226.00, copper price down by 0.20% to $7093.00, lead price down by 0.68% to $2625.00, nickel price down by 1.37% to $13700.00, tin price down by 0.16% to $21875.00, zinc price down by 0.39% to $3536.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.31% to $80500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.