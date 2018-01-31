Armen Sargsyan vows economic development if elected president

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to the UK Armen Sargsyan, who has been offered by the country’s ruling party to be nominated as the 4th President of Armenia, reassured in an interview that if he were to serve as president he would put all efforts to develop the economy.

In an interview to Shant TV, Sargsyan addressed the 30% poverty rate of Armenia, saying : “I don’t think anyone can solve the issue with charity. The path of solving the issue is clear – being employed and being paid for the work, maintaining dignity, and with this coming out of poverty. If I get nominated and become president, I will put all my efforts to develop the economy and to create jobs. Having investments isn’t an end in itself”.