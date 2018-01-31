‘I feel myself both as an Armenian and to some extent as Diaspora-Armenian’ – Armen Sargsyan
YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sargsyan, candidate for the President of Armenia nominated by the Republican Party, says he feels himself both as an Armenian and to some extent as a Diaspora-Armenian, reports Armenpress.
In an interview to Shant TV, askew whether the fact that he can be a presidential candidate is not a violation of the law, is there a legitimacy issue here, Armen Sargsyan said the question can be addressed in a different way: whether the Constitution or laws allow “someone like me to be candidate for the president”.
“It’s clearly written in the law who can be a candidate for the president of Armenia and how the 6 years are being calculated. The government and the respective services will answer your question. The question should be addressed to them in order to receive a respective response. For me it’s very clear: if the response is yes, and if I decide that I am ready to serve to Armenia in the post of the president, I will give my answer”, Armen Sargsyan said.