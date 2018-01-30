Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 January

Henrikh Mkhitaryan among best 11 of the winter transfer window


YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The transfer of the midfielder of the Armenia national team Henrikh Mkhitaryan from “Manchester United” to “Arsenal” has been included in the best 11 of the winter transfer window. ARMENPRESS reports Goal.com website formed the list.

Alexis Sanchez, who replaced Mkhitaryan in “Manchester”, has also been included in the list.




