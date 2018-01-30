Henrikh Mkhitaryan among best 11 of the winter transfer window
YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The transfer of the midfielder of the Armenia national team Henrikh Mkhitaryan from “Manchester United” to “Arsenal” has been included in the best 11 of the winter transfer window. ARMENPRESS reports Goal.com website formed the list.
Alexis Sanchez, who replaced Mkhitaryan in “Manchester”, has also been included in the list.
- 01.30-20:57 Human rights organizations of Azerbaijan sent report to UN Committee against Torture
- 01.30-20:23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan among best 11 of the winter transfer window
- 01.30-19:08 Armen Ashotyan meets with European Parliament officials in Brussels
- 01.30-18:25 EU not to strengthen sanctions after release of US ‘Kremlin List’ — official
- 01.30-17:55 Black ice formed on some roads of Armenia
- 01.30-17:53 Saudi Arabia returns over $107 billion from corruption suspects
- 01.30-17:40 Armenia-US parliamentary friendship group members meet with Ambassador Richard Mills
- 01.30-17:33 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-01-18
- 01.30-17:31 Asian Stocks - 30-01-18
- 01.30-17:01 Peaceful settlement of NK conflict to remain foreign policy priority – says President Sargsyan
- 01.30-16:59 Time to revise national security strategy, says President
- 01.30-16:43 Large part of $300mln power unit extension program to be spent of safety measures in nuclear plant
- 01.30-16:39 President Sargsyan meets with leadership of foreign ministry
- 01.30-16:20 Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan meets with scientists
- 01.30-15:51 Armenia, China discuss further development directions of economic cooperation
- 01.30-15:33 Pashinyan isn’t included in Interpol wanted list, Rome incident was mix-up
- 01.30-15:16 Erdogan sues pro-Armenian Genocide recognition opposition politician for twitter remark
- 01.30-15:07 Unique archive donated to Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute
- 01.30-14:21 Italy to maximally focus on NK conflict settlement during chairmanship in OSCE
- 01.30-14:14 Armenian, EU officials discuss future cooperation steps in energy, transport and other fields
- 01.30-14:06 “All Interpol member states were notified on cancelling international arrest warrant” – police clarify Armenian MP incident in Rome
- 01.30-13:46 Stable School Food program expands rapidly in Armenia
- 01.30-13:43 Armenian PM receives UN Resident Coordinator Bradley Busetto
- 01.30-13:41 Erdogan cancels Latin America trip
- 01.30-13:39 Temperature to gradually rise from January 31 in Armenia
- 01.30-13:13 Russian-Armenian businessmen included in US Treasury Department’s “Kremlin Report”
- 01.30-13:05 25% growth proves efficiency of export-oriented economic model – official says
- 01.30-12:50 Armenian Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Honduras’ Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
- 01.30-12:39 Italian police attempt to arrest Armenian opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan in Rome
- 01.30-12:27 Armenia, European Union specify technical and budgetary assistance programs
- 01.30-12:10 Delivery cases of drugs containing narcotics and psychotropic substances by postal parcels increase - SRC
- 01.30-11:55 Mkhitaryan’s apparent debut in Arsenal to take place January 30 in Swansea clash
- 01.30-11:36 Respect from coach is very important, says Mkhitaryan
- 01.30-11:30 Aurora to provide grant to Matenadaran’s young scholars and guides
- 01.30-11:22 Mountainous gorges, ancient monasteries, villages, wonderful people: TravelBlog.Iv’s new film on Artsakh
20:47, 01.26.2018
Viewed 2753 times Arif Yunusov claims Heydar Aliyev as organizer of Armenian massacres in Baku
18:48, 01.26.2018
Viewed 2212 times Arsene Wenger reveals where Mkhitaryan will play
20:30, 01.25.2018
Viewed 2168 times When coach trusts Mkhitaryan, he demonstrates best qualities – Lewandowski
10:21, 01.26.2018
Viewed 1876 times Smoking to be banned in public areas in Armenia, fines to reach 1500$
10:05, 01.26.2018
Viewed 1672 times Mkhitaryan to perform better in Arsenal, says Mourinho