Armen Ashotyan meets with European Parliament officials in Brussels

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia Armen Ashotyan, who is in Brussels on a 4-day visit, met with MEPs, heads of political groups and representatives of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, Armen Ashotyan met with Vice President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala. The sides highlighted the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU, expressing conviction that the agreement will foster Armenia’s relations with the EU, ensuring firm grounds for sustainable development and partnership.

The interlocutors referred to Nagorno Karabakh peace process. Armen Ashotyan noted that Armenia remains faithful to its commitment of solving the issue through exclusively peaceful means. He highly appreciated EU’s efforts aimed at preserving the mediation format of the conflict settlement agreed by all the sides. Ashotyan highlighted the involvement of Nagorno Karabakh people in the settlement process.

Armen Ashotyan also met with EPP representative László Tőkés and EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly co-president Rebecca Harms.

Armen Ashotyan’s meetings with European Parliament officials continue.