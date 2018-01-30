Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 January

Black ice formed on some roads of Armenia


YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Black ice is formed on some parts of Dilijan-Vanadzor, Goris-Sisian and Goris Kapan highways by 17:30, January 30.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information technologies, ice melting works with salt and sand is being carried out on the roads.

All interstate and republican roads are open.




