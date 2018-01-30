Armenia-US parliamentary friendship group members meet with Ambassador Richard Mills

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Members of the Armenia-US parliamentary friendship group led by Vice Speaker of the Parliament, Head of the friendship group Arpine Hovhannisyan on January 30 met with US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The Parliament’s Vice Speaker attached importance to the continuous development of relations with the US and further deepening of the cooperation in different spheres, in this context highlighting the role of inter-parliamentary ties and parliamentary diplomacy. Arpine Hovhannisyan highly appreciated the US assistance in democracy development, strengthening of civil society and implementation of reforms in different spheres in Armenia.

Richard Mills presented the new US national security strategy to the friendship group members.

“All goals defined by the US national security strategy also directly touch upon Armenia as we have common interests in connection with each of them”, the Ambassador said, adding that the guarantor for continuous friendship between Armenia and the United States are the firm and lasting ties of our peoples.

During the meeting the members of the friendship group also highlighted the stable development of the Armenian-US relations and the deepening of the multisectoral cooperation.

