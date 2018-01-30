Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-01-18

YEREVAN, 30 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 480.63 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.55 drams to 596.08 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 8.58 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.37 drams to 676.39 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 144.58 drams to 20765.99 drams. Silver price down by 1.02 drams to 267.87 drams. Platinum price down by 93.37 drams to 15622.59 drams.