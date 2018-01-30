Peaceful settlement of NK conflict to remain foreign policy priority – says President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. During a meeting with the foreign ministry staff on January 30 in Yerevan, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan addressed the negotiations process of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“We have never tried to burden someone else with our share of responsibility of solving international and regional problems. The peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will continue to be in the frontline of our foreign policy agenda. Certainly, we will steadily continue supporting efforts aimed at the peaceful settlement of the conflict in the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair format. Our positions have drastically strengthened due to consistent work of the past 10 years in the settlement process”, he said.

The president thanked all participants of the process – led by the minister. He stressed that Armenia succeeded in stipulating the self-determination right as a fundamental principle of the settlement of the conflict.

“At the same time, as much as the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is in the frontline of our foreign agenda, Armenia’s foreign policy, certainly, shouldn’t be limited and shouldn’t circle around this issue only. Naturally, the national interest of Armenia should be the key foreign policy, and Armenia’s active participation in issues of the international agenda will have positive impact in advancing our viewpoints”, he said.