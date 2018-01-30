Large part of $300mln power unit extension program to be spent of safety measures in nuclear plant

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The main part of the 300 million dollar worth program of extending the operation period of Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant’s second power unit are actions for increasing the level of safety, deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Hayk Harutyunyan told a press conference on January 30, in response to a question as to how can the nuclear plant’s issue get a mutually beneficial solution – taking into account the Armenia-EU CEPA agreement.

“The negotiations are completed, their results are clearly formulated in the Armenia-EU agreement, which says that Armenia must present the road map for decommissioning the presently operational power unit. This is stipulated, I think none of us had the illusion that the active unit should’ve worked forever. We’ve made significant investments, and continue doing, on safety standards. The extension is planned for 10 years, after which the decommissioning is planned. There is nothing unusual here”, he said.

Asked about the further operation of the plant, Dirk Lorenz, deputy head of the Eastern Partnership Bilateral Relations Unit of the European External Action Service said: “We believe that the nuclear power plant must be closed as soon as possible, because it is impossible to improve it in a way when it will be completely in line with international safety standards. At the same time we understand that energy security in important for Armenia, which must be taken into account.

According to the EU official, they are currently working for improving the plant.

“After the tragic Fukushima incident we held stress-tests in nuclear power stations in the EU, Armenia also held one. Now it is important to realize their results and do our best to increase safety level”, he said.