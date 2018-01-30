Armenia, China discuss further development directions of economic cooperation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia Tian Erlong, the government told Armenpress.

Attaching importance to the consistent development of economic cooperation between the two countries, the PM said the Armenian side is interested in intensifying and expanding the partnership with the Chinese investors, and the respective regimes and environment in the country are favorable for implementing new investment programs in Armenia.

“I am confident that with the joint work we can give new impetus to expanding the presence of the Chinese capital in Armenia’s economy”, the PM said.

The Chinese Ambassador in his turn said the economic figures of 2017 in Armenia create favorable conditions for recording new achievements and expanding the economic ties. “We have good opportunities to develop the bilateral cooperation. In January-November, 2017, compared to the same period of 2016, the trade turnover between our countries increased by 34.5% which gave a good dynamics to boosting the bilateral ties”, the Ambassador said, adding that the Chinese government is ready to further deepen and expand the cooperation with Armenia on concret programs.

The Ambassador informed that 15 million USD has been provided for the program to construct Chinese school in Yerevan.

The Armenian PM and the Chinese Ambassador discussed a number of other issues relating to the implementation of joint programs in industry, agricultural products, reprocessing, IT, road construction and tourism.