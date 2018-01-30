Pashinyan isn’t included in Interpol wanted list, Rome incident was mix-up

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The name of MP Nikol Pashinyan is not included in the list of people wanted by Armenia through Interpol on the website of the organization.

A total of 9 people are wanted by Armenia through Interpol – Sargsyan Arakel, Malkhasyan Martin, Kalantaryan Armen, Piruzyan Vardan, Siradeghyan Vano, Gyulnazaryan Arthur, Petrosyan Armenuhi, Yeritsyan Robert and Khacharyan Tigran – the names are available on the website of Interpol.

On January 30, Armenian opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook that police officers have breached into his hotel room while he was in Rome. Italian police attempted to arrest the lawmaker because he was wanted by Interpol, according to Pashinyan. The incident was an apparent mix-up.

Pashinyan’s name was indeed included in the wanted list of Interpol back in 2008, as Armenian authorities declared him internationally wanted for his role in the March 1 unrest. But after the MP turned himself in, his name was removed from the list of wanted persons in 2009.

The Armenian authorities have also issued a statement clarifying the incident.

“Armenian Member of Parliament Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook that Italian police have “besieged” his hotel room in Rome in order to arrest him. According to Pashinyan, the basis for the police action was the fact that he was wanted by Interpol in 2008.

On 01.08.2009, after Nikol Pashiyan turned himself in to Armenian authorities, the National Office of Interpol in Armenia had notified the Interpol HQ to cancelling the international arrest warrant, and then the HQ notified all member states”, the police said in a statement.