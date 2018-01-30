Italy to maximally focus on NK conflict settlement during chairmanship in OSCE

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Italy will pay maximum attention to the settlement of the NK conflict and other protracted conflicts in the OSCE zone during its chairmanship in OSCE, Italian FM Angelino Alfano said in an interview to Russian media.

“During our chairmanship in the OSCE we will maximally focus on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and the OSCE zone protracted conflicts – Nagorno Karabakh, Transnistria, Georgia”, he said.