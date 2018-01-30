Armenian, EU officials discuss future cooperation steps in energy, transport and other fields

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The fifth EU-Armenia subcommittee meeting on energy, transport, environment, climate action and civil protection is being held in Yerevan on January 30. The meeting takes on a special significance as it comes after the signature of the EU Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on November 24,2017, reports Armenpress.

The last meeting was held in 2014, and this year the subcommittee meeting aims at determining the further cooperation frameworks and the priority of actions with the EU.

“Today we are going to discuss issues relating to energy, transport, environment, climate action and civil protection. It is envisaged by the agreement that Armenia is able to implement the EU legislative norms aimed at upgrading these spheres. In order to implement this we have different deadlines, 2-5 years. Today will discuss and observe the legislative acts which steps need to be taken, how and what assistance Armenia needs from the EU in this regard”, Dirk Lorenz, Deputy Head of Division, Eastern Partnership Bilateral, EEAS, told reporters.

The EU official highlighted that they want to see tangible results in the lives of Armenian citizens in the nearest future, in particular, in terms of implementing programs in energy-saving and renewable energy field, improving the road safety to reduce number of people killed in car crashes.

“I am very happy that we have an agreement which reflects our bilateral commitment to reforms which is fully compatible with Armenia’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union. In other words, this situation is beneficial to all. However, a lot of works need to be done in terms of improving the business and investment environment, strengthening reliable and independent judiciary and fighting against corruption. And today we not only theoretically discuss what we can do, but also we discuss the concrete steps, what we need to do to significantly improve the situation”, Dirk Lorenz said.

Hayk Harutyunyan, deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources, said 82 directives exist only in the energy field which need to be adopted and to be in accordance with the EU legislation. “This is a huge work, and this meeting aims at understanding what is a priority both for us and the EU, what technical assistance Armenia needs”, the deputy minister said.

He highlighted the importance of the Armenia-EU wide cooperation framework in energy field, outlining all the programs which have been and will be implemented by the EU assistance. “There is a wide cooperation framework, till now 20 million Euro grant component has been provided to Armenia by the EU which has been implemented and is being implemented through different programs”, he said, adding that the private sector of the EU states is also actively taking part in the ongoing programs in Armenia.