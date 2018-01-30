Erdogan cancels Latin America trip

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cancelled his planned visit to Latin America, Hurriyet reports.

Erdogan was scheduled to visit Vatican and Italy on February 5, and later to Brazil, Uruguay and Venezuela.

However, the Turkish president’s office said Erdogan will only visit the Vatican and Italy.

The reason for cancelling to trip to Latin America is unknown.