Temperature to gradually rise from January 31 in Armenia
YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Clear weather is forecast for Armenia January 30, 21, February 1 afternoon and through February 2-4.
Meteorologists from the ministry of emergency situations said light snow is expected overnight February 1 in separate areas.
Temperature is expected to gradually rise, reaching +11 degrees in the upcoming 5 days.
