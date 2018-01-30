Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 January

Temperature to gradually rise from January 31 in Armenia


YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Clear weather is forecast for Armenia January 30, 21, February 1 afternoon and through February 2-4.

Meteorologists from the ministry of emergency situations said light snow is expected overnight February 1 in separate areas.

Temperature is expected to gradually rise, reaching +11 degrees in the upcoming 5 days.

 




