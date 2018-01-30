Russian-Armenian businessmen included in US Treasury Department’s “Kremlin Report”

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Russian-Armenian businessmen Samvel Karapetyan, Danil Khachaturov and Sergey Galitskiy (Harutyunyan) have been included in the “Kremlin Report” released by the US Treasury Department, Armenpress reports.

The US Treasury Department released a list within the frames of the 2017 law on sanctions which includes 94 richest people and 104 top officials of Russia.

The Department, however, stated that inclusion of these people in the list doesn’t suppose applying sanctions or any restrictions on them. However, their involvement in the list can hinder US and European banks and other institutional to make deals with them.

According to Bloomberg, this list includes businessmen against whom sanctions are already applied for having close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The list also includes Russian President’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.