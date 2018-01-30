Armenian Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Honduras’ Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to the Republic of Honduras Ara Ayvazyan (residence in Mexico) on January 26 presented the copy of his credentials to Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation María Dolores Agüero Lara, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During a private talk issues relating to the development of bilateral political, economic and cultural relations, as well as the cooperation between Armenia and Honduras in the international organizations were discussed. María Dolores Agüero Lara said she is happy to host the first Armenian Ambassador to her country, promising to assist the activity of the Armenian diplomatic mission and intensifying the relations between the two countries.

The Armenian Ambassador said he arrived in Honduras with a positive agenda and commitment to develop Armenia’s relations with that country, expressing hope that positive results will be recorded by joint efforts.

On January 27 Ambassador Ayvazyan participated in the inauguration ceremony of re-elected president of Honduras.