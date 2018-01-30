Italian police attempt to arrest Armenian opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan in Rome

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Italian police tried to arrest Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia’s opposition lawmaker from the Parliament’s Yelk faction, in Rome.

The Member of Parliament posted photos on his social media account showing officers in his hotel room.

“Moments ago Italian police had besieged my hotel room in Rome. They came to arrest me. It turns out I am wanted by Armenian authorities through Interpol”, Pashinyan said on Facebook.

After the March 1, 2008 unrest, when Pashinyan went into hiding, he had been declared internationally wanted through Interpol.

ARMENPRESS contacted Armenian law enforcement requesting to clarify whether or not the MP is still wanted by Interpol, or the Rome incident was simply a mix-up. More information will be available soon.