Armenia, European Union specify technical and budgetary assistance programs

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s deputy minister of economic development and investments Garegin Melkonyan held a meeting January 29 in Yerevan with Vassilis Maragos, Head of the Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Eastern Partnership Unit of the European Commission’s Neighborhood and Expansion Affairs, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Officials from the European Commission, the EU delegation to Armenia and the ministry attended the meeting.

The meeting focused on the technical and budgetary assistance programs provided by the EU to Armenia on the sidelines of the Armenia-EU cooperation, upcoming processes for 2018 in this context, as well as issues related to the more effective bilateral cooperation.