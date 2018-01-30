Delivery cases of drugs containing narcotics and psychotropic substances by postal parcels increase - SRC

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The cases of delivering drugs containing narcotics and psychotropic substances by postal parcels significantly increased during 2017-2018, the State Revenue Committee (SRC) told Armenpress.

The drugs are sent by people living abroad to their relatives in Armenia, in some cases as painkillers for people with serious illnesses, and sometimes as an aid. However, the delivery of drugs containing narcotics and psychotropic substances is banned in Armenia and involves elements of smuggling offenses.

Regardless of inter-state decisions, the transportation of drugs by postal parcels is banned within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

In 2017 the SRC launched criminal cases over 95 such incidents, investigation has been carried out. Most of the postal parcels including drugs which contain narcotics and psychotropic substances are sent to Armenia from the European countries, in particular, from France, Belgium, Italy and etc. Moreover, in the recent years, a tendency of sending parcels containing Hash oil types of narcotics from the US is being noticed.

“The delivery of electronic cigarettes which contain Hash oil or other types of narcotics, is also banned and such cases are viewed as smuggling”, the SRC official Vazgen Shahnazaryan said, urging to refrain from sending postal parcels containing such substances to Armenia.